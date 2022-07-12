Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 755 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 929,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,321,809.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.