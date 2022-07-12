Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,123,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,389,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after purchasing an additional 328,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

