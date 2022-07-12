Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

MRTX stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

