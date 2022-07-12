3,500 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 992.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

