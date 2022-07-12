Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,047,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 831.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

