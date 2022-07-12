Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 22,000 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,232,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

