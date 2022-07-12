Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $252,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

