The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.