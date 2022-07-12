Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,330 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 884,066 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591,755 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,046,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,002,000 after acquiring an additional 427,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 925,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

