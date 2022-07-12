Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

