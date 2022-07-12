Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.

QSR opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

