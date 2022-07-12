Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

