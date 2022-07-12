Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,636,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.