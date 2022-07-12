Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

