Cwm LLC Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,803,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 9,706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,435 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,767 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PCG stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

