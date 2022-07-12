CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after acquiring an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

