Cwm LLC Purchases 937 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

