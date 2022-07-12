2,524 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81.

