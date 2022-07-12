Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

