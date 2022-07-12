Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

FRC stock opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

