Cwm LLC Buys 50 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ESLT opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

