Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

NYSE:LVS opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

