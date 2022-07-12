10,830 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.17. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

