Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $51,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,406,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,600.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $86,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $720,893. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.