StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Susquehanna

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

