Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.03) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Greggs has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

