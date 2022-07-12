Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

