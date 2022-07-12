Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.