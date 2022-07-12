ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.91.

ITT stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. ITT has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

