Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Justin Tichy Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WOOF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

