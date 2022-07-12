Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Justin Tichy Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
WOOF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.