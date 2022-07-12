Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 2,019 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $79,770.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,410.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $54,237.80.

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $20,852.78.

Natera stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

