Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 4,107 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $57,826.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,792,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALHC stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 162,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 153.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

