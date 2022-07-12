AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 7,900 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 805,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,090,335.99.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$423.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

