Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,525 Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Momentus were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Momentus in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Momentus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

