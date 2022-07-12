FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve Sells 335 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $403.89 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

