Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,224 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

