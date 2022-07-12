Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek Sells 3,867 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LW opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

