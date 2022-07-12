Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 57.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.
About Analog Devices (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
