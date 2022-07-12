Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 57.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

