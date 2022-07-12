Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 18,439 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares in the company, valued at $126,887,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $763.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 682.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

