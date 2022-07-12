Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar Sells 5,787 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
