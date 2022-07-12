Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar Sells 5,787 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 63.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 43.4% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Incyte by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Incyte by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

