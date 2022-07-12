Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 111,919 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,689,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,068,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thryv by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
