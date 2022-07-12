Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 111,919 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,689,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,068,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thryv by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

