Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,867 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,334,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of GF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.