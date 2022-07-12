Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,727 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

