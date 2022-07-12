Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

