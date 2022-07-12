Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

