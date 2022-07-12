Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

