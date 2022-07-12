Head-To-Head Contrast: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% Leidos 5.20% 22.03% 6.98%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leidos 0 4 5 0 2.56

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.39%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $113.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Leidos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 162.86 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Leidos $13.74 billion 1.01 $753.00 million $5.09 19.88

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

