UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after purchasing an additional 259,468 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

NYSE UNF opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

