Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

GDDFF opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

