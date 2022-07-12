Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.